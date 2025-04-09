DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 243,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,000. TXNM Energy accounts for 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXNM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

About TXNM Energy

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.