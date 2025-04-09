Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Réjean Gourde Acquires 5,000 Shares

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Réjean Gourde purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DNG remained flat at C$4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,049. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.58. The company has a market cap of C$122.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.09. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$6.25.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

