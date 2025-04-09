Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,041 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHH opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

