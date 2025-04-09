Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,352,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,934,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $187.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.73.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

