Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $275.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $289.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

