Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $498,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $15,125,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 422,339 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

