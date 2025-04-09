Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 15,670 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 465,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,788,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $934.02 million, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XHR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

