Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,646 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,200. The trade was a 44.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Price Performance
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on INOD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innodata
Innodata Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
See Also
