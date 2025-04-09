Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,981,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 345,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.41.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

