Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.9 %
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynex Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.73%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.
Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
