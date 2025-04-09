East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. East West Bancorp traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 279869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,444. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10,357.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 363,963 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 922.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

