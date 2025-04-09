easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401.05 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 406.70 ($5.20), with a volume of 83057641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.12 ($5.52).

easyJet Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 489.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 515.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02.

easyJet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.24%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

easyJet Company Profile

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £100,013.34 ($127,796.24). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,170 shares of company stock worth $10,045,878. Company insiders own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

