Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

In related news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

