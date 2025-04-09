Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

