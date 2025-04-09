Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 135.68 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135.68 ($1.73), with a volume of 221632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.87).

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £529.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.47.

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edinburgh Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 90.88%.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

