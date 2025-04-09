Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

