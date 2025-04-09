ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 52.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.30. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

View Our Latest Report on LESL

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.