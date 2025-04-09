ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,109 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,934,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.