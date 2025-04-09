ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

