ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Primis Financial by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primis Financial by 120.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.59. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.76). Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,469 shares in the company, valued at $882,035.93. This represents a 12.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,025 shares of company stock worth $122,058 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

