ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

