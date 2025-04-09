ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern California Bancorp were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCAL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BCAL opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $397.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

