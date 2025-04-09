ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 6.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LNG opened at $204.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.88 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

