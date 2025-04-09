ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.