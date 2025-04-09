ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in York Water by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in York Water by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Stock Down 0.1 %

York Water stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $483.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. York Water’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

