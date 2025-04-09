ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 408 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

