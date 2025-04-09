ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 8,984 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LINKBANCORP were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 2,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

