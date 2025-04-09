Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $519.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $430.48 on Friday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

