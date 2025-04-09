Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

ELTK stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eltek by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eltek by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 209,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

