Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKFree Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

ELTK stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eltek by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eltek by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 209,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.