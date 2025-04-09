Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 64,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 138,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 544,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 286,989 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 88,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

