Enovis’ (ENOV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ENOV opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.86. Enovis has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 506.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

