Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 1199830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Enovis Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enovis by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Enovis by 506.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

