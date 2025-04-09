Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

