Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,089 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 100,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,288 shares in the last quarter. ArchPoint Investors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 165,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 470,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

