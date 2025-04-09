Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.21. 3,419,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,325,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after buying an additional 304,997 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after acquiring an additional 580,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.