Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,229.86 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,337.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,470.12.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

