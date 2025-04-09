Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $101.92 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $101,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $4,923,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,826.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,033.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,961.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

