Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $74.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $74,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the third quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QINT opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

