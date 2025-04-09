Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $77.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

