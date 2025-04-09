Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $81.87 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $81,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

