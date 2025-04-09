Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $99.95 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 772,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $99,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.