Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,467 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $84,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8,683.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $108.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $775.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

