Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,538 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $79,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,398,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $353.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.73. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

