Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,292 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 676,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $90,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,051,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,172,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,235,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,625,000 after buying an additional 258,358 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,066,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:A opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

