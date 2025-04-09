Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPWN stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92.30 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 253,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,500. Epwin Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.09.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epwin Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epwin Group will post 10.9925293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epwin Group

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

