Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.0 %

EQIX stock opened at $740.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $873.71 and its 200 day moving average is $903.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.