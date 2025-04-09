Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,993,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,978 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold comprises 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Equinox Gold by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,288,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,904 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

