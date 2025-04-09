Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 9th (AAL, ABSI, ACSO, ALNY, ARQT, AVDL, BCYC, CNTX, COLL, CRMD)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 9th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.83) target price on the stock.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

EON Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $387.00 target price on the stock.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

