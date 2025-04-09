Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $61.44, with a volume of 492016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.51.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. This represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.