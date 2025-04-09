Essentra (LON:ESNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.53 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.01 ($1.15), with a volume of 2249403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.20 ($1.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Essentra Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £258.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Essentra’s payout ratio is presently 329.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essentra

In other news, insider Steve Good acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($48,747.76). Also, insider Rowan Baker acquired 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £10,437.44 ($13,336.88). 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

